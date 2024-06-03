Mexico's Sheinbaum wins Mexican presidency, electoral institute says

She is set to become Mexico's first female president, inheriting the project of her mentor and outgoing leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Claudia Sheinbaum, presidential candidate of the ruling MORENA party, gives a thumbs up after she voted in the general elections, in Mexico City, Mexico Jun 2, 2024. REUTERS

Claudia Sheinbaum, presidential candidate of the ruling MORENA party, gives a thumbs up after she voted in the general elections, in Mexico City, Mexico Jun 2, 2024. REUTERS

Ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum won Mexico's presidential election, according to the INE electoral institute's rapid sample count released Sunday night.

The electoral institute's so-called rapid count estimates the result of the election based on a sample that is representative of the vote across the country. It has a margin of error of +/-1.5%, INE says.

More to follow