Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 10, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

US appeals court sides with Trump, clears way to fire thousands of federal workers

"The Trump Administration continues to rack up legal wins for the American people," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers says

US appeals court clears way for Trump to fire federal workers
Labour union members hold placards on the day of a rally in support of federal workers during a rush hour protest outside the L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station in Washington, DC, US, Mar 24, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

Reuters

Published : 10 Apr 2025, 09:39 AM

Updated : 10 Apr 2025, 09:39 AM

Related Stories
Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs
Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs
Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs, raises them for China
Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs, raises them for China
Judge gives US one day to show evidence for Khalil’s deportation
Judge gives US one day to show evidence for Khalil’s deportation
China slaps restrictions on 18 US firms
China slaps restrictions on 18 US firms
Read More
1.9m students sit for SSC exams
1.9m students sit for SSC exams
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
Trump signs executive order easing weapons exports
Trump signs executive order easing weapons exports
Eateries in foodie haven Singapore close as costs rise
Eateries in foodie haven Singapore close as costs rise
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More