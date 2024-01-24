Trump cruises in New Hampshire primary election, Haley vows to fight on

Donald Trump cruised to victory in New Hampshire's Republican presidential contest on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, marching closer to a November rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden even as his only remaining rival, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, vowed to soldier on despite her loss.

"This race is far from over," she told her supporters at a post-election party in Concord, challenging Trump to debate her. "I'm a fighter. And I'm scrappy. And now we're the last one standing next to Donald Trump."

At his own party in Nashua, Trump opened his speech by mocking Haley, calling her an "imposter" and saying, "She's doing, like, a speech like she won. She didn't win. She lost. ... She had a very bad night." His remarks followed a series of angry posts on his Truth Social app, calling her "DELUSIONAL".

Haley had hoped the Northeastern state's sizable cadre of independent voters would carry her to an upset win that might loosen Trump's iron grip on the Republican Party.

Instead, Trump will become the first Republican to sweep competitive votes in both Iowa - where he won by a record-setting margin eight days ago - and New Hampshire since 1976, when the two states cemented their status as the first nominating contests.

With 41 percent of the expected vote tallied, according to Edison, Trump held a comfortable 54.7 percent to 43.7 percent lead.