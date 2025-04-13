Trump in excellent health, White House doctor says following physical

The US president is fully fit to execute duties

US President Donald Trump gestures after disembarking Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, West Palm Beach, Florida, US, Apr 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

US President Donald Trump remains in excellent health, White House physician Captain Sean Barbella said in a report released on Sunday, two days after he underwent a routine physical on Friday.

The report is the most detailed information on the health of Trump, 78, since he returned to the White House in January as the oldest person to assume the US presidency.

"President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," Barbella wrote in his report.