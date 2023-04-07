Aid shortage leaves refugees in Uganda reliant on kitchen gardens

Watering the neat lines of green salad leaves outside her thatched home, Susan Konga, a South Sudanese woman living in a refugee camp in northern Uganda, is preparing her kitchen garden for the next harvest.

This year the success of her tireless cultivation will be put to the test - complete self-sufficiency.

Global crises like the war in Ukraine, the earthquake in Turkey and the drought in East Africa, mean there's less food aid for people like Konga.