    বাংলা

    Aid shortage leaves refugees in Uganda reliant on kitchen gardens

    A 50% shortfall in funds this year has forced the WFP to cut off the food supply for hundreds of thousands of refugees in Uganda, which hosts more than any other country in Africa

    Justin DralazeReuters
    Published : 7 April 2023, 08:36 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 08:36 AM

    Watering the neat lines of green salad leaves outside her thatched home, Susan Konga, a South Sudanese woman living in a refugee camp in northern Uganda, is preparing her kitchen garden for the next harvest.

    This year the success of her tireless cultivation will be put to the test - complete self-sufficiency.

    Global crises like the war in Ukraine, the earthquake in Turkey and the drought in East Africa, mean there's less food aid for people like Konga.

    A 50% shortfall in funds this year has forced the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to cut off the food supply for hundreds of thousands of refugees in Uganda, which hosts more than any other country in Africa.

    After six years in Uganda, Konga, a single mother, must now rely entirely on the maize, cassava and salad leaves grown in her small vegetable patch. The change in policy will make it difficult for her to adjust, she said.

    Konga worries she will not be able to grow enough surplus produce to sell to pay for her two nieces' school fees, and other basic household supplies like soap.

    "For me to become sustainable it will take me more than three years, because now I don't have enough land," she said. "If I'm not supported, I can't stand on my own."

    WFP says vulnerable refugees such as new arrivals, the sick and elderly, will continue to receive emergency food aid, but the organisation's $180 million funding shortfall means others will have to be weaned off it.

    "Donors are having to make very difficult decisions because the needs are enormous globally," said Marcus Prior, country director at WFP Uganda.

    The rains have been good so far, Konga said, but she will struggle to survive the periods between harvests.

    "We are not yet stable," she said. "I plead to them they should at least give food... so we can plan for what to do."

    RELATED STORIES
    Internally displaced Syrians prepare food at a camp in the Northern Aleppo countryside, Syria December 20, 2020. Picture taken Dec 20, 2020.
    Hunger, malnutrition rising sharply in Syria: WFP
    An earthquake which killed at least 53,000 across Syria and Turkey came on top of social and economic hardship of 12 years of war
    A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan, Dec 11, 2017.
    Pakistan posts highest-ever annual inflation
    Annual food inflation in March was at 47.1% and 50.2% for urban and rural areas respectively, the statistics bureau said
    Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basalirwa, addresses the house as he participates in the debate of the Anti-Homosexuality bill, which proposes tough new penalties for same-sex relations during a sitting at the Parliament buildings in Kampala, Uganda Mar 21, 2023.
    Uganda passes a law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
    The country’s parliament hands authorities broad powers to target gay Ugandans who already face legal discrimination and mob violence
    Migrants claiming to be from Darfur, Sudan cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, Aug 4, 2021.
    MSF rescues 440 migrants from fishing boat off Malta
    The migrants are from Syria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Somalia and Sri Lanka and are due to be taken to Italy

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain