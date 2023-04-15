Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said on Saturday that the army had surrounded one of its bases and opened fire with heavy weapons, as gunfire could be heard in several parts of Khartoum and adjoining cities, eyewitnesses told Reuters.

The move follows days of tension between the army and the RSF, a powerful paramilitary group, that had sparked concern about a confrontation.

A Reuters witness saw cannon and armoured vehicles deployed in streets, and heard the sound of heavy weaponry in the vicinity of the headquarters of both the army and RSF.