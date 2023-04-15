    বাংলা

    Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses

    The country’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces says the army has surrounded one of its bases and opened fire with heavy weapons

    Reuters
    Published : 15 April 2023, 09:46 AM
    Updated : 15 April 2023, 09:46 AM

    Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said on Saturday that the army had surrounded one of its bases and opened fire with heavy weapons, as gunfire could be heard in several parts of Khartoum and adjoining cities, eyewitnesses told Reuters.

    The move follows days of tension between the army and the RSF, a powerful paramilitary group, that had sparked concern about a confrontation.

    A Reuters witness saw cannon and armoured vehicles deployed in streets, and heard the sound of heavy weaponry in the vicinity of the headquarters of both the army and RSF.

    The source of the gunfire could not be immediately confirmed by Reuters. People could be seen running in a state of panic in Khartoum.

    The rift between the forces came to the surface on Thursday, when the army said that recent movements by the RSF had happened without coordination and were illegal.

    A statement by the RSF on Saturday called the army's actions a "brute assault" and called for it to be condemned.

    It said that the RSF had been in contact with local and international mediators to inform them.

    A confrontation between the two forces could spell prolonged strife across a vast country already dealing with economic breakdown and flare-ups of tribal violence.

    RELATED STORIES
    Actor Johnny Depp stands for the jury to leave the courtroom during a recess amid his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, US, Apr 27, 2022.
    New Johnny Depp movie will open Cannes Film Festival
    The actor is trying to rebuild his career after winning a near-total victory in his US legal battle with Amber Heard, who had accused him of abuse
    Migrants claiming to be from Darfur, Sudan cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, Aug 4, 2021.
    4 die in migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia
    The coast guard rescued 53 others off the southern city of Sfax, two of whom are in critical condition
    People who fled fighting in South Sudan are seen walking at sunset on arrival at Bidi Bidi refugee’s resettlement camp near the border with South Sudan, in Yumbe district, northern Uganda Dec 7, 2016.
    Aid shortage leaves refugees in Uganda reliant on kitchen gardens
    A 50% shortfall in funds this year has forced the WFP to cut off the food supply for hundreds of thousands of refugees in Uganda, which hosts more than any other country in Africa
    Migrants claiming to be from Darfur, Sudan cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, Aug 4, 2021.
    MSF rescues 440 migrants from fishing boat off Malta
    The migrants are from Syria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Somalia and Sri Lanka and are due to be taken to Italy

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan