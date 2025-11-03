Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 04, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Russia says its forces advance in embattled Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk

Moscow says its troops have attacked Ukrainian forces near another city, Kupiansk

Russia advances in struggling Ukrainian city Pokrovsk
Artillerymen of the 152nd Separate Jaeger Brigade unload shells for an M114 self-propelled howitzer, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukraine Oct 14, 2025. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Reuters

Published : 03 Nov 2025, 08:00 PM

Updated : 03 Nov 2025, 08:00 PM

Related Stories
Ukrainian drone strike hits key Russian oil port
Ukrainian drone strike hits key Russian oil port
Trump says there ‘could be’ air strikes, US troops on ground in Nigeria
Trump says there ‘could be’ air strikes, US troops on ground in Nigeria
Khamenei: No US cooperation while it backs Israel
Khamenei: No US cooperation while it backs Israel
Russian attacks on Ukraine kill two
Russian attacks on Ukraine kill two
Read More
BNP bets on a 'blend of fresh faces, seasoned stalwarts'
BNP bets on a 'blend of fresh faces, seasoned stalwarts'
Arteta worries as Gyokeres out of Slavia Prague game
Arteta worries as Gyokeres out of Slavia Prague game
Trump tells Ilhan Omar to leave US
Trump tells Ilhan Omar to leave US
Cumilla-6: Highway blocked over BNP nomination loss
Cumilla-6: Highway blocked over BNP nomination loss
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More