Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 10, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Trump nominates special envoy to Belarus, wants more prisoners freed

He has increased US engagement with the authoritarian state, sending multiple delegations to Minsk this year

Trump nominates special envoy to Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with John Coale, a representative of US President Donald Trump, in Minsk, Belarus Sept 11, 2025. Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 09 Nov 2025, 11:37 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2025, 11:37 PM

Related Stories
7 die in Russian attacks on nuclear substations: Ukraine
7 die in Russian attacks on nuclear substations: Ukraine
Positive progress on US shutdown: Senate majority leader
Positive progress on US shutdown: Senate majority leader
Saudi Arabia executes 2 for plotting attacks on places of worship
Saudi Arabia executes 2 for plotting attacks on places of worship
Migrant vessel sinks off Malaysia-Thailand border, hundreds missing
Migrant vessel sinks off Malaysia-Thailand border, hundreds missing
Read More
Villa thrash Bournemouth, Newcastle lose
Villa thrash Bournemouth, Newcastle lose
BCB wants proof before acting on harassment claims
BCB wants proof before acting on harassment claims
Aam Jonotar Dal’s Tarek ends hunger strike
Aam Jonotar Dal’s Tarek ends hunger strike
Pakistan okays constitutional amendment bill
Pakistan okays constitutional amendment bill
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More