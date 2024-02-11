Two Israeli hostages killed, eight injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza: Hamas

Israeli strikes on the Gaza strip over the past 96 hours have killed two Israeli hostages and seriously injured eight others, Hamas' armed-wing,the Al Qassam Brigades, said on Sunday over the group's Telegram channel.

"Their conditions are becoming more dangerous in light of the inability to provide them with appropriate treatment. (Israel) bears full responsibility for the lives of those injured in light of their continued bombing," the statement said, regarding the remaining hostages.

Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and abducted at least 250 in their unprovoked Oct 7 incursion, according to Israeli tallies. Israel has responded with a military assault on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.