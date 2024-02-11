    বাংলা

    Two Israeli hostages killed, eight injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza: Hamas

    The Palestinian group says Israel bears full responsibility for the lives of those injured in light of their continued bombing

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Feb 2024, 03:16 PM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2024, 03:16 PM

    Israeli strikes on the Gaza strip over the past 96 hours have killed two Israeli hostages and seriously injured eight others, Hamas' armed-wing,the Al Qassam Brigades, said on Sunday over the group's Telegram channel.

    "Their conditions are becoming more dangerous in light of the inability to provide them with appropriate treatment. (Israel) bears full responsibility for the lives of those injured in light of their continued bombing," the statement said, regarding the remaining hostages.

    Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and abducted at least 250 in their unprovoked Oct 7 incursion, according to Israeli tallies. Israel has responded with a military assault on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

    During a week-long truce in late November, Hamas freed more than 100 Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for Israel releasing about 240 Palestinian prisoners.

    Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday that 31 of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were dead.

    "We have informed 31 families that their captured loved ones are no longer among the living and that we have pronounced them dead," he told a regular media briefing.

    Israel has said 136 hostages are still being held in Gaza.

    The Palestinian Prisoners Club, which documents and cares for all Palestinian detainees, issued a statement on Sunday saying the number of Palestinians who have been arrested since Oct 7 had reached 6,950 people.

