Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 01, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

US issues travel advisory to Niger after kidnapping

The development follows the kidnapping last week of an American missionary in Niger's capital Niamey

US issues travel advisory to Niger

Reuters

Published : 31 Oct 2025, 08:18 PM

Updated : 31 Oct 2025, 08:18 PM

Related Stories
US signs 10-year defence pact with India
US signs 10-year defence pact with India
Saudi cuts Umrah visa validity to 30 days
Saudi cuts Umrah visa validity to 30 days
Trump-Putin summit cancelled after Moscow sends memo to Washington
Trump-Putin summit cancelled after Moscow sends memo to Washington
Hurricane Melissa death toll climbs to 44
Hurricane Melissa death toll climbs to 44
Read More
Mujib’s portrait removal from Bangabhaban ‘wrong’: Selim
Mujib’s portrait removal from Bangabhaban ‘wrong’: Selim
Legal, political fog clouds July Charter referendum plan
Legal, political fog clouds July Charter referendum plan
Consensus drive ends under a cloud of ‘division’
Consensus drive ends under a cloud of ‘division’
Chhatra Shakti forms central, DU committees
Chhatra Shakti forms central, DU committees
Read More
Opinion

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world

Julian Francis

How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty

Ron Bousso

Trump’s India squeeze to push Russian oil further in shadows
Trump’s India squeeze to push Russian oil further in shadows
Read More