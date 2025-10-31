US issues travel advisory to Niger after kidnapping

The United States on Friday issued a travel advisory warning US citizens against travelling to Niger, citing crime, unrest, terrorism, health and kidnapping.

The State Department advisory follows the kidnapping last week of an American missionary in Niger's capital Niamey.

It warns Americans not to travel to Niger for any reason and says the US government cannot offer any services to Americans outside of Niamey, citing safety risks.

On Thursday, the State Department authorised the departure of all family members of government employees for the same reason.

Government staff in Niger must travel in armoured vehicles and observe a mandatory curfew, the department said, and restaurants and open-air markets are off limits to them.

Kidnappings appear to have intensified this year in areas of West Africa where militants operate, with an Austrian woman abducted in January and a Swiss citizen in April, both in Niger.

In addition, five Indian citizens working for a company providing services to Niger's Kandadji dam project were kidnapped during an attack by armed men in April that also killed a dozen soldiers.

A similar Level 4 travel advisory has been issued for neighbouring Mali, where the government has come under increasing pressure from al Qaeda-linked insurgents.