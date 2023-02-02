Norway police ban Quran burning protest after Turkey summons Oslo envoy

Norwegian police on Thursday banned a planned anti-Islam protest including the burning of a copy of the Quran this week for security reasons, hours after the Turkish foreign ministry summoned Norway's ambassador to complain.

A group of protesters planned to burn a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Oslo on Friday, police said, echoing similar demonstrations last month in Sweden and Denmark.

"Burning the Quran remains a legal way to express political views in Norway. But this event cannot be carried out for security reasons," Oslo police said in a statement, citing intelligence it had received.