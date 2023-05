Ukraine peace plan is only way to end Russia's war, says Zelensky aide

He then flew to Japan where he met the leaders of India and Indonesia - important voices in the Global South - on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit of major economic powers in Hiroshima.

While Kyiv has staunch backing from the West in its struggle against the Kremlin, it has not won the same support from the Global South - a term denoting Latin America, Africa and much of Asia - where Russia has invested diplomatic energy for years.

Moscow has bolstered ties with Global South powers during the war in Ukraine, including by selling more of its energy to India and China.

In response to a Western embargo on seaborne Russian oil imports, Russia has been working to reroute supplies away from its traditional European markets to Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was in Nairobi on Monday hoping to nail down a trade pact with Kenya, has repeatedly travelled to Africa during the war and St Petersburg is due to host a Russia-Africa summit this summer.

In a sign of how Ukraine is trying to challenge Russia's diplomatic sway, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba embarked on his second wartime tour of Africa last week.

Ukraine's Zhovkva said winning backing in the Global South was a top priority. While Ukraine focused on ties with Western partners at the invasion's start, securing peace was a matter of concern for all countries, he said.

He played down the prospects of calls for dialogue with Russia made by Pope Francis who described Ukraine's occupied territories as a "political problem".

"In this period of open war, we don't need any mediators. It's too late for mediation," he said.