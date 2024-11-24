Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 24, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

With Trump back, Israeli settlers revive goal of full control of West Bank

Settlements expand rapidly under Netanyahu's pro-settler coalition while Trump's potential support for annexation raises hopes among settlers

With Trump back, Israeli settlers revive goal of West Bank contro
Yisrael Medad, an activist and writer on Israel's political right, looks at a book in his home in the Israeli settlement Shilo, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 13, 2024. REUTERS

Jonathan Saul and James Mackenzie, Reuters

Published : 24 Nov 2024, 08:31 AM

Updated : 24 Nov 2024, 08:31 AM

Related Stories
18 dead in Pakistan retaliatory sectarian attacks
18 dead in Pakistan retaliatory sectarian attacks
Trump taps Scott Bessent for US Treasury
Trump taps Scott Bessent for US Treasury
Powerful Israeli airstrike shakes central Beirut, 11 dead
Powerful Israeli airstrike shakes central Beirut, 11 dead
China-linked hack on US telecoms worst in nation’s history: senator
China-linked hack on US telecoms worst in nation’s history: senator
Read More
Jonathan Bailey comes full circle with "Wicked"
Jonathan Bailey comes full circle with "Wicked"
Well-marked low forms over Bay of Bengal
Well-marked low forms over Bay of Bengal
Gunman shot dead, police injured near Israeli embassy in Jordan
Gunman shot dead, police injured near Israeli embassy in Jordan
Ex-chief justice Ruhul Amin dies
Ex-chief justice Ruhul Amin dies
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now
The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Read More