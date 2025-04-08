Nightclub roof collapse in Dominican Republic kills at least 27 including governor

Rescue crews are working to pull out people still believed to be trapped under the rubble

At least 27 people were killed, including a provincial governor, and 134 more injured in the early hours of Tuesday when the roof of a nightclub in the Dominican capital Santo Domingo collapsed, authorities said.

Rescue crews were working to pull out people still believed to be trapped under the rubble, said Juan Manuel Mendez, head of the Dominican Republic's emergency operations center.

Mendez did not give a tally for the number of people believed to have been inside the Jet Set nightclub, located near the coast.

President Luis Abinader said the dead included Nelsy Cruz, governor of the northern Monte Cristi province.

"We deeply regret the tragedy," he wrote on X, adding that authorities were working tirelessly to recover the victims. "Our prayers are with the affected families."