British royals greet crowds at Colosseum during Italy visit

Charles, who is paying his 17th official visit to Italy, is on his first overseas trip this year as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer

British royals greet crowds at Colosseum
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla stand during a visit to the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, Apr 8, 2025. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters

Published : 08 Apr 2025, 09:52 PM

Updated : 08 Apr 2025, 09:52 PM

