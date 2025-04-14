Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 14, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Saudi Arabia plans to pay off Syria's World Bank debts, sources say

Syria has around $15 million in arrears to the World Bank which must be paid off before the international financial institution can approve grants and provide other forms of assistance

Saudi plans to pay off Syria's WB debts

Reuters

Published : 14 Apr 2025, 07:01 PM

Updated : 14 Apr 2025, 07:01 PM

Related Stories
Trump says he expects to make a decision on Iran very quickly
Trump says he expects to make a decision on Iran very quickly
Indian fugitive facing $2bn bank fraud charges held in Belgium
Indian fugitive facing $2bn bank fraud charges held in Belgium
Tariffs on imported semiconductor chips soon: Trump
Tariffs on imported semiconductor chips soon: Trump
Russian missile strike kills 32 in Sumy: Kyiv
Russian missile strike kills 32 in Sumy: Kyiv
Read More
EU to boost financial support for Palestinian Authority
EU to boost financial support for Palestinian Authority
Newcastle dedicate United win to Howe
Newcastle dedicate United win to Howe
Elephants leave KEPZ after rampage, may return ‘again’
Elephants leave KEPZ after rampage, may return ‘again’
China, Vietnam sign deals as Xi visits Hanoi
China, Vietnam sign deals as Xi visits Hanoi
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More