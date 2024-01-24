'Mass casualties' at UN complex as Israeli forces advance through Khan Younis

A UN training centre sheltering tens of thousands of displaced people was hit on Wednesday, causing "mass casualties" as buildings blazed, a senior UN relief official said as Israeli forces advanced through southern Gaza's main city.

Israeli forces also cut off southern Gaza's main hospitals in their assault on Khan Younis, Palestinian officials said, and closed the main escape route for hundreds of thousands of residents and people who have sought refuge there.

In response to questions about the fire at the centre - run by UNRWA, the UN relief organisation for the Palestinians - the Israeli military said the wider area was a significant base of Hamas militants.

"Dismantling Hamas' military framework in western Khan Yunis is the heart of the logic behind the operation," it said.