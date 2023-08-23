BRICS nations agree to expand developing world bloc

CHAMPION OF THE DEVELOPING WORLD

More than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, say South African officials, and 22 have formally asked to be admitted.

They represent a disparate pool of potential candidates - from Iran to Argentina - motivated largely by a desire to level a global playing field many consider rigged against them and attracted by BRICS' promise to rebalance the global order.

"The world is undergoing major shifts, division and regrouping ... it has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation," said China's President Xi Jinping, who has long pushed for the expansion of the BRICS group.

"Development is an inalienable right of all countries. It is not a privilege reserved for a few," he told the summit earlier on Wednesday.

Though home to about 40% of the world's population and a quarter of global GDP, the bloc's ambitions of becoming a global political and economic player have long been thwarted by internal divisions and a lack of coherent vision.

Russia, isolated by the United States and Europe over its invasion of Ukraine, is keen to show Western powers it still has friends.

Brazil and India, in contrast, have both forged closer ties with the West.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday rejected the idea the bloc should seek to rival the United States and Group of Seven wealthy economies.

Moves to expand the bloc and push its New Development Bank as an alternative to established multilateral lenders are, however, raising some concern in the West.

Werner Hoyer, the head of European Investment Bank, warned the West on Wednesday it was in danger of losing confidence of the "Global South", unless it urgently intensified its own support efforts for poorer countries.

