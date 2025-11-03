German, Chinese foreign ministers hold call on security, economic policy

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul speaks during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan (not pictured), in Ankara, Turkey, Oct 17, 2025. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul speaks during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan (not pictured), in Ankara, Turkey, Oct 17, 2025. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about security, economic policy and other topics of mutual interest, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The ministers agreed during their phone call that a trip by Wadephul to China that was recently cancelled should be rescheduled soon, the spokesperson said, adding that China also reiterated its invitation for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit.

Ties between China and Germany have been strained over issues including rare earths and chips, though both export-oriented economies have faced economic uncertainty due to US President Donald Trump's broad use of tariffs to reset global trade.

According to a Chinese foreign ministry readout of the call, Wang told Wadephul that differences were hard to avoid, but both sides should enhance communication, understanding and mutual trust.

He also urged Berlin to oppose what he called "Taiwan independence", calling Beijing's "One China" principle - the assertion that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory - "the most important political foundation for China-Germany relations."

China and Germany need to establish a stable and sustainable policy framework to keep bilateral ties on the right track, Wang added.