ASEAN foreign ministers back 'Myanmar-owned and led' solution to crisis

The new special envoy, Alounkeo Kittikhoun, met the junta chief during a visit to Myanmar earlier this month, according to its state media. Neither ASEAN nor Laos has yet made an announcement about that trip and it is unclear if he met any anti-junta groups.

"We reaffirmed ASEAN's commitment to assisting Myanmar in finding a peaceful, comprehensive, and durable solution to the ongoing crisis, as Myanmar remains an integral part of ASEAN," the minister said in the statement.

"We reaffirmed ASEAN unity and reiterated that any effort should support, in line with the (peace plan) and in coordination with the chair," it said, urging cessation of violence and restraint to allow humanitarian access.

ASEAN has faced internal discord over how to address the crisis.

FIGHTING ON MULTIPLE FRONTS

The junta has been fighting on multiple fronts to put down a rebellion by pro-democracy militias allied with a shadow government and ethnic minority armies, calling them "terrorists" and refusing to negotiate with them. More than 2 million people have been displaced.