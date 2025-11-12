Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

British novelist Zia Haider Rahman slates interim government as a ‘huge disappointment’

In an arrangement by the Bangla Academy, Bangladeshi-origin British novelist Zia Haider Rahman delivers a speech arguing that literature requires a political culture of imaginative freedom and, crucially, accountability to flourish, a condition he finds severely lacking in Bangladesh. Focusing on the "failure of the interim government", Zia criticises the post-Sheikh Hasina regime for being “impotent and ineffectual”, revealing that constraints on free expression run deeper than just state repression. He also slates Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus for setting a “risibly low standard” by failing to hold proper press conferences and avoid difficult questions.

bdnews24.com

Published : 12 Nov 2025, 07:41 PM

Updated : 12 Nov 2025, 07:41 PM

Related Stories
Read More
India bank on spin against South Africa
India bank on spin against South Africa
3 migrants die as boat capsizes near Greek island
3 migrants die as boat capsizes near Greek island
Yunus to address nation Thursday
Yunus to address nation Thursday
No time for experimentation: Tuchel
No time for experimentation: Tuchel
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More