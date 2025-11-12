British novelist Zia Haider Rahman slates interim government as a ‘huge disappointment’
In an arrangement by the Bangla Academy, Bangladeshi-origin British novelist Zia Haider Rahman delivers a speech arguing that literature requires a political culture of imaginative freedom and, crucially, accountability to flourish, a condition he finds severely lacking in Bangladesh.
Focusing on the "failure of the interim government", Zia criticises the post-Sheikh Hasina regime for being “impotent and ineffectual”, revealing that constraints on free expression run deeper than just state repression. He also slates Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus for setting a “risibly low standard” by failing to hold proper press conferences and avoid difficult questions.