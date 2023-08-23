China group tours return to Japan but 'explosive spending' unlikely

"Chinese consumer sentiment is cooler than ever, and the desire to save is increasing," said Sony Financial Group economist Takayuki Miyajima.

Isetan Mitsukoshi is expecting less "explosive buying" at its department stores now that many high-end brands are available within China, a spokesperson said.

Sightseeing operator Hato Bus also said it was restarting Chinese-language tours in September but with smaller vehicles.

Inbound tourism has become increasingly important to Japan's economy, helping drive blistering 6% annualised growth in the second quarter.

Before the pandemic, mainland Chinese - who largely prefer to travel abroad in tour groups - accounted for the biggest number of tourists to Japan. They also spent the most.

But since Japan eased its own pandemic border controls late last year, the number of Chinese tourists has only recovered to about 20% of 2019 levels, partly because of China's delay in adding Japan to a list of approved nations for tour groups.

China also vehemently opposes Japan's plan to release the Fukushima wastewater starting on Thursday, and many Chinese have taken to social media to express their alarm about the safety of Japanese seafood and produce. How this will affect tourism, however, remains unclear.

The weaker yen has sparked a rebound in U.S. and European tourists that is exceeding pre-pandemic levels, but with their own currency also weaker, the exchange rate doesn't appear to be a drawcard for Chinese tourists. Neither is the frenzied shopping that was their hallmark, said CLSA Japan strategist Nicholas Smith.