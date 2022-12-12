Bali governor says new Indonesia laws pose no risk to tourists

Visitors to Bali will not be put at risk by Indonesia's newly ratified criminal code, the island's governor said, dismissing concerns that revised laws which include articles criminalising sex outside marriage may scare away tourists from its shores.

Indonesia's parliament last week passed the controversial bill that also prohibits cohabitation between unmarried couples.

Seeking to reassure visitors, Bali Governor Wayan Koster in a statement on Sunday noted the new laws, which come into effect in three years, could only be prosecuted if there was a complaint by a parent, spouse or child.

Those who "visit or live in Bali would not need to worry with regard to the entry into force of the Indonesian Criminal Code", he said.