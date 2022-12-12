    বাংলা

    Bali governor says new Indonesia laws pose no risk to tourists

    The island's governor dismisses concerns that revised laws which include articles criminalising sex outside marriage may scare away tourists from its shores

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Dec 2022, 08:15 AM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2022, 08:15 AM

    Visitors to Bali will not be put at risk by Indonesia's newly ratified criminal code, the island's governor said, dismissing concerns that revised laws which include articles criminalising sex outside marriage may scare away tourists from its shores.

    Indonesia's parliament last week passed the controversial bill that also prohibits cohabitation between unmarried couples.

    Seeking to reassure visitors, Bali Governor Wayan Koster in a statement on Sunday noted the new laws, which come into effect in three years, could only be prosecuted if there was a complaint by a parent, spouse or child.

    Those who "visit or live in Bali would not need to worry with regard to the entry into force of the Indonesian Criminal Code", he said.

    The governor said provisions in the criminal code on this issue had been altered from an earlier, stricter version so "would provide a better guarantee of everyone's privacy and comfortableness."

    Bali's government would ensure "there will be no checking on marital status upon check-in at any tourism accommodation, such as hotels, villas, apartments, guest houses, lodges and spas," Wayan said.

    Wayan also denied what he said were "hoax" reports of cancellations of flights and hotel room bookings, adding that data from travel agents, tour and accommodation operators, as well as airlines, showed the number of people set to visit Bali from December 2022 to March 2023 had increased.

    Bali is the centre of tourism in Indonesia and the tourism association is targeting foreign arrivals on the predominately Hindu island to reach pre-pandemic levels of six million a year by 2025.

    Decades in the making, legislators hailed the passage of the criminal code as a much-needed overhaul of a vestige of Dutch colonial rule. Officials say it aims to uphold "Indonesian values" in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.

    But Maulana Yusran, deputy chief of Indonesia's tourism industry board, said last week the new code was "totally counter-productive" at a time when the economy and tourism were starting to recover from the pandemic.

    The United Nations has also expressed concern over threats to civil liberties posed by the criminal code, which also includes laws that make it an offence to insult the president, the national flag and state institutions.

    RELATED STORIES
    Lava flows moving northeast downslope of Mauna Loa volcano from the Northeast Rift Zone eruption, in Hawaii, US, Nov 29, 2022.
    Visitors flock to Hawaiian volcano to see lava flows
    Dozens of people, including families with children in their pajamas, are arriving near the summit. Local artists are even showing up to paint renditions of the eruption
    File photo: Empty sun loungers are seen on the beach near tourist hotels in Bentota, Sri Lanka, May 2, 2019.
    Sri Lanka hopes for tourism revival with 1.5 mln arrivals next year
    Sri Lanka would likely end this calendar year with 750,000 tourist arrivals and about $2 billion in earnings, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said
    A Mexican football fan pours tea while he eats in the Shay al-Shamous restaurant, as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 takes place, in Doha, Qatar Nov 23, 2022.
    Doha's thriving food scene traces transformation before WC
    Clients at Qatari restaurants this week include tourists in football jerseys who have descended on the country, where foreigners, mostly migrant workers, form the bulk of the 3 million population
    Passengers queue for the check in desk at Heathrow Terminal 5 airport in London, Britain, June 1, 2022.
    Heathrow rules out passenger limits for Christmas
    Heathrow, which had temporarily capped passenger numbers this year, said it was unlikely to return to pre-pandemic demand for several years except at peak times

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher