'Revenge travel' could be here to stay: Irish hotel chief

The post-pandemic trend of people prioritising travel could be a more permanent change in consumers' spending habits, the head of Ireland's largest hotel group Dalata said on Tuesday.

The company, which operates the Maldron and Clayton brands and also runs 19 hotels in the United Kingdom, reported a 24% year-on-year jump in first half adjusted core profit to 103 million euros ($111 million), and said it saw no sign of a slowdown in resurgent demand for rooms.

"Certainly 2, 3, 4 years before COVID people in their 20s would have been prioritizing travel and experiences over buying things. That trend had already started and seems now to have extended to the wider population," CEO Dermot Crowley told Reuters in a telephone interview.