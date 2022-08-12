Bangladesh Bank recommends travelcards instead of cash US dollars for going abroad

The central bank has recommended that Bangladeshis ask their banks to issue travelcards instead of endorsing cash US dollars for travel abroad.

The recommendation came at a time when Bangladesh is dealing with a severe US dollar shortage, both in commercial banks and in the kerb market due to a massive depletion of its foreign exchange reserves.

Due to a massive demand-supply mismatch, the rate of greenbacks in the banking channel and on the open market has been setting new records every week for the last couple of months