    বাংলা

    Bangladesh Bank recommends travelcards instead of cash US dollars for going abroad

    The rate of the cash US dollar is between Tk 107-Tk 109.50 while if a traveller endorses dollars in a travelcard, the rate is Tk 95 per dollar.

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 August 2022, 07:21 PM
    Updated : 11 August 2022, 07:53 PM

    The central bank has recommended that Bangladeshis ask their banks to issue travelcards instead of endorsing cash US dollars for travel abroad.

    The recommendation came at a time when Bangladesh is dealing with a severe US dollar shortage, both in commercial banks and in the kerb market due to a massive depletion of its foreign exchange reserves.

    Due to a massive demand-supply mismatch, the rate of greenbacks in the banking channel and on the open market has been setting new records every week for the last couple of months

    For instance, the website of The City Bank Ltd on Thursday showed that the rate of the cash US dollar is Tk 109.50 while if a traveller is issued a travelcard or if they pay for any overseas services via an international credit card, the rate is Tk 95 per dollar.

    “This is why we are recommending travellers to request their banks to ask for travelcards, instead of asking for cash so that they pay less,” Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Sirajul Islam said during an impromptu Q&A with journalists on Thursday.

    “Plenty of people are travelling abroad from Bangladesh every year for tourism, education and medical treatment purposes. If they endorse the US dollar they like to purchase in a travelcard instead of cash, they have to pay a lot less,” he said.

    Bangladeshi law dictates that any Bangladeshi or a resident in Bangladesh may take out foreign exchange not exceeding $5,000 by endorsing the money in their passport as a form of declaration.

    Meanwhile, the bullish forex kerb market cooled down a little on Thursday, as the price of cash US dollar came down to TK 113 from Wednesday’s rate of Tk 119.

    Banks are selling cash greenbacks from Tk 107- Tk 109.50, according to the website of Bangladesh Bank.

    RELATED STORIES
    Crushed by war, Syrian tourism eyes expat uptick
    Syrian tourism eyes expat uptick
    Although security returned to Damascus years ago, big-spending foreign visitors have not, with Syria still fractured by war
    Across the sea from Taiwan, Chinese tourists await island's 'return'
    Chinese tourists await Taiwan's 'return'
    Tourists on the beaches of Pingtan Island are being treated to scenes of helicopters flying in formation and smoke trails from projectiles
    Tourism workers strike as Indonesia hikes fee to see rare dragons
    Tourism workers strike as Indonesia hikes fee to see rare dragons
    The fee to access two of the main islands of the Komodo national park shot up 18 times overnight to 3.75 million rupiah
    Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic tourism levels with 7.5m visitors in June
    Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic tourism levels
    More than 7.5 million tourists visited Spain in June and they spent almost three times as much during their stay, National Statistics Institute data shows

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher