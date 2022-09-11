Queen Elizabeth's coffin to make slow journey to Edinburgh

FUNERAL

Elizabeth's state funeral will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept 19, which will be a public holiday in Britain, officials announced. US President Joe Biden said he would be there, although full details of the event and the attendees have not yet been released.

Before that, her coffin will be flown to London and there will be a sombre procession when it is later moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where it will lie in state for four days.

In 2002 more than 200,000 people queued to pay their respects to Elizabeth's mother while her coffin lay in state and aides have previously said there is an expectation that millions may want to visit.

"It goes without saying that we can expect large numbers of people," the spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss told reporters.

Truss, whose appointment as prime minister on Tuesday was the queen's last public act, will join King Charles as both the new head of state and prime minister tour the four nations of the United Kingdom in the next few days.

Charles, 73, immediately succeeded his mother but was officially proclaimed as king on Saturday in a colourful ceremony laden with pageantry and dating back centuries following a meeting of the Accession Council at St James's - a royal palace built for Henry VIII in the 1530s.

Charles is now the 41st monarch in a line that traces its origins to the Norman King William the Conqueror who captured the English throne in 1066.

Elizabeth's death has capped a difficult couple of years for the royal family which has seen the loss of Prince Philip, its patriarch, her second son Prince Andrew accused of sex abuse - which he denied - and grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan step down from royal life to move to California.

Harry and Meghan have been alienated from the rest of the family since, with Harry and brother William said to be barely on speaking terms. But the death of their grandmother managed to reunite them, as they appeared together with their wives outside Windsor Castle to meet the crowds on Saturday.

A royal source described it as an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.