For migrants, the Darien Gap is hell; for adventure tourists, it's a magnet

Deep in the Panamanian jungle, Venezuelan migrant Franca Ramirez was scrambling to reach higher ground as a rushing river broke its banks, he said, when something caught his eye: a group of young men, snapping photos of the landscape.

The former police officer, who says he fled imprisonment and torture in Venezuela, was surprised.

They were more than a day's journey into the Darien Gap. The notorious stretch of jungle in Panama has become a treacherous part of the journey for tens of thousands of people trekking across the Americas, hoping ultimately to reach the United States.

"I asked if they were migrants," Ramirez said last month, after making it to Mexico. "They said no, that they were creating content and sightseeing in the jungle."