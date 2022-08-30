Development banks under pressure to compensate harmed communities

An IFC spokesperson said the bank was working closely with CBG to address villagers' concerns and that it was committed to the mediation process.

Instead of compensation, the IFC points to its independent complaints process which facilitates talks between project developers and communities, as well as recommends changes to the bank's rulebook for future projects.

In the case of the mine in Guinea, the mediation talks were pre-empted. CBG, which is partly owned by Rio Tinto Plc RIO.L and Alcoa Corp AA.N, relocated Lamarana's village on the eve of the scheduled negotiations in 2020.

CBG had promised 56 hectares of farmland to Lamarana's community but delivered only 22 hectares, Lamarana said. The new land had been previously mined and was shorn of the topsoil needed to grow food for a living, he added.

"They told us our new village would be like a mirror of Africa, because it would be so beautiful. But they did not do that," Lamarana said in an interview.

A CBG spokesperson said the company was committed to restoring all of the farmland and was sponsoring livelihood restoration programmes including on poultry production and sustainable agriculture.

The spokesperson also said CBG had paid some cash or in-kind compensation for affected land, crops and trees, but declined to give a figure, citing confidentiality requirements.

Lamarana said he had received several small payments as the mine gradually encroached on his land, but argues he and the community are entitled to more. He declined to say how much he received in compensation, citing the ongoing negotiations.

The IFC spokesperson told Reuters it was considering a new framework that could include financial support or in-kind actions by the IFC for the affected communities "in exceptional circumstances," without specifying what those circumstances would be.

STRICTER REQUIREMENTS

David Pred, president of Inclusive Development International (IDI), a non-profit helping those harmed by development projects, said the IFC should stagger its loan disbursements and tie them to borrowers meeting its high environmental and social standards. It should also ask for money for compensation to be set aside upfront, he added.

"If the IFC did just those two things, the communities in (Guinea) would be in a very different place today in terms of being able to secure redress and it would have likely prevented a lot of the harms that we've seen since the expansion project got underway," Pred said.

The IFC does stagger disbursements for some compensation but it is not clear whether they did that for the CBG project.