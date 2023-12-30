US wants to contain China's chip industry. This startup shows it won't be easy

While export rules may delay Beijing's progress, industry experts say, they are unlikely to stunt China's development of chip technology. "The US is lying across the tracks in an effort to stop the Chinese, but it is just going to become a speed bump," said Michael Bruck, a former general manager in China for chipmaker Intel Corp. "It will push China to be more independent."

China's government has made its drive for more sophisticated chips a centrepiece of its strategic plans.

Last year, after Washington announced new restrictions, Beijing said the government would spend $143 billion to spur China's domestic chip sector. Through a separate program known as "Thousand Talents," the government offers employment, housing, and other incentives for Chinese experts who return from science and tech jobs abroad.

The program, in existence for more than a decade, has been criticised by Washington because it is viewed by some as a mechanism for China to illegally obtain intellectual property from abroad.

Last May, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a California-based software engineer on trade secrets charges. In an FBI affidavit related to the case, investigators said the engineer, Liming Li, had stolen millions of files from two unidentified US employers.

One of the employers, the affidavit shows, found a folder on Li's laptop containing documents related to "Thousand Talents." The pilfered company files, the FBI alleged, included unspecified materials related to "national security, nuclear nonproliferation and anti-terrorism."

Li has pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Daniel Olmos, declined to comment.

Reuters this year has chronicled the race between the West and China for dominance in sectors ranging from killer robots to undersea cables to encryption of digital communications. The struggle for primacy in chipmaking will help determine who triumphs in these technologies and others that will become available once faster processors are developed to enable them.

"THE LIMITS OF PHYSICS"

Since the 1950s, America's pioneering of chip technology played a major role in the country's creation of the world's largest economy, powerful high-tech and financial sectors, and a thus-far unparalleled military. But China's fast economic growth, and its stated ambition to assert its place as a global power, is now challenging that dominance.

In the Cold War, Washington blocked exports of some raw materials that Eastern Bloc countries could have used to develop weaponry. At the time, such measures succeeded because countries behind the Iron Curtain were already economically isolated.

Now, though, globalisation has made most industries far more interconnected. Semiconductors, an approximately $600 billion a year business, are no exception. From raw materials to design to assembly, chips are a global industry.

"The United States is not going to be able to cut the Chinese off like we did the Soviets," said James Andrew Lewis, director of the strategic technologies program at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, or CSIS, a Washington think tank.

An ambition both countries share is self-reliance in the manufacture of advanced microchips.

Although the United States still leads in many of the technologies needed to design chips, most of the actual printing and assembly happens in Asia. The United States relies heavily on South Korea for memory chips and Taiwan for logic chips. Memory chips store and retrieve information and logic chips process data and execute instructions.

Last year, the United States approved nearly $53 billion for "CHIPS for America," a program, administered by the Commerce Department, that offers financial incentives to companies that can increase domestic production. Recipients of the incentives are restricted from sharing sensitive technologies with China and other countries not allied with the United States.

Among the challenges for China to create more advanced chips is access to EDA tools, such as the OPC software touted by SEIDA in early marketing.

Producing the fastest, most capable chips and circuit boards involves designing and printing them with billions of ever-smaller transistors. To achieve such microscopic connections, EDA helps lay out and verify the design of these circuits and simulate how they'll perform under real-world conditions.

But EDA tools require intense processing power.

So specialised is the technology that some advances are marketed as scientific breakthroughs. NVIDIA Corp, the California-based company that is the leading supplier of chips for artificial intelligence, in March said recent advances in OPC technology would help it push the semiconductor industry "to the limits of physics."

Despite US export controls, China is making advances.

In 2019, the Commerce Department placed Huawei Technologies Co, the Chinese telecommunications giant, on its list of companies that can't buy US technologies unless the vendor obtains a special license. As with SMIC, blacklisted by the department a year later, the US cited national security concerns.

"Our export controls on China are designed to massively slow down technology acquisition," Thea D Rozman Kendler, assistant commerce secretary for export administration, said at the recent Congressional hearing.

Still, Huawei in August introduced a new 5G smartphone with a sophisticated, seven-nanometre chip manufactured by SMIC. The phone, unveiled while US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was visiting China, was announced to great fanfare. The Commerce Department later said it is investigating whether the two companies relied on restricted US technologies to develop the chip.

Huawei declined to comment.