Samsung packs newest Galaxy S24 smartphones with AI functions to beat Apple

Samsung Electronics' latest premium smartphones, unveiled on Wednesday, will have multiple AI functions, such as simultaneous translation of foreign language phone calls, in the company's latest push to challenge Apple, opens new tab.

Apple topped Samsung in 2023 smartphone shipments, opens new tab, according data provider International Data Corporation, dethroning Samsung for the first time since 2010 as demand for premium devices - a segment Apple dominates - outpaces market growth.

In response, Samsung is offering various artificial intelligence functions in its premium Galaxy S24 models as part of its strategy to attract buyers.