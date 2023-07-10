Election Commission to sit with partner agencies after 'leak' of citizens’ data

In the wake of reports of a leak, the Election Commission, under which the national ID cell operates, has decided to sit with the 171 agencies that use the national database to use information for verification.

The meeting may take place next week, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Sunday, after the National Identity Registration Wing’s Director General AKM Humayun Kabir said the database was secured.

In a press briefing, Humayun said they were working with the 171 organisations to determine the security level of their portals. “If we find any breach, we will terminate our contract with them,” he said.

Speaking to bdnews24.com later, Ashok said the date for the meeting will be fixed on Jul 13. “These organisations will be given instructions on security. We’ll also be able to find out what steps they are taking or if there is any negligence.”