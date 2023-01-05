CCTV cameras will watch over Egyptians in new high-tech capital

The gleaming tower blocks and high-tech facilities of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's flagship new capital are a far cry from Cairo's congested streets and crumbling facades.

In the New Administrative Capital that is taking shape in the desert, lampposts double up as WiFi hotspots, keycards grant access to buildings, and more than 6,000 surveillance cameras keep watch over the first of its 6.5 million residents.

A single mobile app allows the city's inhabitants to make utility payments, access public services and register complaints with the authorities.

Some people think such features will make everyday life easier, and safer, but digital rights experts say the potential for surveillance is a threat to basic rights amid a broader crackdown on dissent and free speech during Sisi's 10-year rule.

"Planting surveillance cameras across the city gives authorities an unparalleled ability to police public spaces and crack down on citizens who wish to protest or exercise their right to peaceful assembly," said Marwa Fatafta, a policy manager at digital rights group Access Now.