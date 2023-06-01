ISMC's India chip plan stalls after Tower-Intel deal in setback to Modi

ISMC consortium partners Next Orbit Ventures did not respond to a request for comment and Tower declined comment. Intel also declined comment.

Singapore-based IGSS did not respond, and neither did India's federal IT ministry.

SETBACK FOR VEDANTA

Most of the world's chip output is limited to a few countries like Taiwan, and India is a late entrant. Amid much fanfare, in September, the Vedanta-Foxconn JV announced its chipmaking plans in Gujarat. Modi called the $19.5 billion plan "an important step" in boosting India's chipmaking ambitions.

But things haven't gone smoothly as the JV tries to hunt for a tech partner. The fourth source said Vedanta-Foxconn had got on board STMicroelectronics for licensing tecnology, but India's government had conveyed it wants STMicro to have "more skin in the game" - like a stake in the partnership.

STMicro is not keen on that and the talks remain in limbo, the source added. "From STM's perspective, that proposal doesn't make sense because they want India market to first be more mature," said the person.

Deputy IT minister Chandrasekhar said during the May 19 interview the Vedanta-Foxconn JV was "struggling currently to tie up with a technology partner."

STMicro declined comment.

In a statement, Vedanta-Foxconn JV CEO, David Reed, said they have an agreement with a technology partner to transfer technology with licenses, but declined to comment further.

In a move seen to revive investor interest, India's IT ministry on Wednesday said the country will start re-inviting applications for chipmaking incentives. This time the companies can apply until December next year, as opposed to the initial phase where there was only a 45 day window.

"It is expected that some of current applicants will reapply and new fresh investors will also apply," minister Chandrasekhar said on Twitter.