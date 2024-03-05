    বাংলা

    Massive Meta outage reported to lock users out of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger worldwide

    Facebook is logging users out of their accounts, leaving them unable to get back in

    bdnews24.com
    Published : 5 March 2024, 04:29 PM
    Updated : 5 March 2024, 04:29 PM

    A massive outage is locking users out of Meta Inc platforms Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads worldwide, according to international media reports.

    Facebook is logging users out of their accounts, leaving them unable to get back in, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

    Users reported similar issues in Bangladesh as well.

    More than half a million users reported issues with Facebook around 10pm, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

    "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

    Reuters said Meta's status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector.

