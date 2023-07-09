Minister admits technical shortcomings caused personal data leak of millions of Bangladeshis

A Bangladeshi minister has conceded that technical shortcomings in a web application registered under the gov.bd domain led to the leak of the personal data of millions of Bangladeshis online.

Without revealing the application's name for security reasons, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for information and communication technology, blamed the system administrators responsible for securing the database as per the data protection guidelines for the leak.

“The system had some shortcomings, which is why if anyone searched the database for any information, the whole database became public. It was not hacked or attacked by any cybercriminal,” the minister said on Sunday while speaking at a programme in Dhaka.

A US website TechCrunch first broke the news on Jul 6, revealing that a researcher for Bitcrack Cyber Security, a South Africa-based organisation, accidentally stumbled onto the trove of data on Jun 27 during a regular Google search.

TechCrunch also said the researcher, Viktor Markopoulos, immediately emailed the Bangladesh government’s e-Government Computer Incident Response Team, or CIRT, about the situation.