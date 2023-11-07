Nakba to now: 75 years of struggle for Palestinian freedom

Every year, on May 15, Palestinians commemorate the Nakba – which means 'catastrophe' in Arabic. The day remembers the ethnic cleansing of 700,000 indigenous Palestinians from their land and the destruction and depopulation of over 500 villages by Israeli forces and Zionist militias between 1947 and 1949 (Slater, 2020). Three-quarters of a century has passed since then, but the Palestinian diaspora continues to fight for their right to return to their homeland. Despite numerous UN resolutions, these rights are still denied. Palestinian refugees across the world number over 5.9 million today, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency.

It is essential to remember that the Nakba is not a distant historical event; it is a painful reality that persists today. Zionism was a form of settler colonialism that required the displacing of the native Palestinian population for the establishment of a Jewish majority state.

Palestinians still face expulsion, home demolitions, and land confiscation. From Sheikh Jarrah to Gaza to Lydd, the colonisation and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians has never ceased. The Israeli state continues to demonstrate that no matter how Palestinians protest and resist, they are met with violence. They are shot, beaten, tortured, and bombed.

The Palestinian people have endured decades of suffering. Their very existence in their homeland is an act of resistance against the injustices perpetrated against them. Nevertheless, the fight for their dignity and freedom cannot be won by simply pleading with their oppressors. This is the essence of decolonisation, the meaning of a revolution.