Dwayne Johnson's 10-year quest brings 'Black Adam' to Comic-Con

The actor, who is playing his first superhero role, said he had wanted to portray the anti-hero character for more than a decade. The film will debut in movie theatres in October.

"It has been a long journey, one that has been fueled with passion, with commitment, with grit," Johnson said.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra, who worked with Johnson on last year's action-adventure film "Jungle Cruise," described Black Adam as a "Dirty Harry type of character" who has "his own sense of justice and mortality."