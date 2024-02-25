Foden fires Man City one point behind Liverpool

    বাংলা

    Manchester City secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday as Phil Foden's goal moved them within one point of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

    Foden converted from close range in the 24th minute after good work by Erling Haaland and it proved enough for Pep Guardiola's side in a difficult game.

    Bournemouth looked capable of an equaliser after the break when Marcus Tavernier had two decent opportunities and Enes Unal headed just wide at the death.

    City have 59 points from 26 games with Liverpool, who play Chelsea in the League Cup final on Sunday, on 60.

