Neymar and Danilo back with Brazil against South Korea

Both Neymar and Danilo suffered ankle injuries in Brazil's opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which meant they missed the 1-0 win over Switzerland and the 1-0 defeat by Cameroon, when coach Tite rotated his team to keep most of his key players fresh.

Centre back Eder Militao, who replaced Danilo at right back against Switzerland, will play against South Korea in the same role.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento made two changes to his starting 11, replacing Kwon Kyung-won and Lee Kang-in with defender Kim Min-jae and forward Hwang Hee-chan, who was the hero of their comeback 2-1 win against Portugal, coming off the bench to score the winner in stoppage time.