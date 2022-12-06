    বাংলা

    Neymar and Danilo back with Brazil against South Korea

    Both Neymar and Danilo suffered ankle injuries in Brazil's opening 2-0 win over Serbia

    Brazil forward Neymar will start for the five-time champions in their World Cup last-16 match against South Korea on Monday after recovering from an ankle injury.

    Full back Danilo was also cleared to play and will start on the left side of defence, as both Alex Sandro and Alex Telles were ruled out by injuries.

    Both Neymar and Danilo suffered ankle injuries in Brazil's opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which meant they missed the 1-0 win over Switzerland and the 1-0 defeat by Cameroon, when coach Tite rotated his team to keep most of his key players fresh.

    Centre back Eder Militao, who replaced Danilo at right back against Switzerland, will play against South Korea in the same role.

    South Korea coach Paulo Bento made two changes to his starting 11, replacing Kwon Kyung-won and Lee Kang-in with defender Kim Min-jae and forward Hwang Hee-chan, who was the hero of their comeback 2-1 win against Portugal, coming off the bench to score the winner in stoppage time.

    Following are the teams.

    Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (captain), Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.

    South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min (captain), Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung.

