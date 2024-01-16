Roma appoint De Rossi as manager after sacking Mourinho

AS Roma named their former player Daniele De Rossi as their new manager until the end of the season, hours after parting ways with manager Jose Mourinho on Tuesday.

Mourinho was sacked earlier in the day with Roma ninth in the league after Sunday's 3-1 loss to AC Milan, and have struggled to overcome the loss of key players due to injury, including striker Paulo Dybala.

They are 22 points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

"AS Roma are pleased to confirm that Daniele De Rossi has been appointed as head coach until 30 June 2024," the Serie A club said in a statement.

"After an 18-year playing career with AS Roma, De Rossi will return home as head coach, with his first game being the club's upcoming Serie A match against Verona on Saturday evening at the Stadio Olimpico."

Roma have taken just four points from their last five league matches, and were eliminated from the Coppa Italia last week in a 1-0 defeat to rivals Lazio.