Barcelona knocked out of Cup as Athletic hit extra-time double

"Not even in the best of dreams I have seen this coming," Inaki Williams, who just hours earlier had arrived from the Ivory Coast, where he played in the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana, told TVE.

"Everything went perfectly today. Yesterday I couldn't imagine being here after a very hard blow (Ghana's elimination).

"I have to thank the club for helping me to be here as soon as possible and the fans for embracing me the way they did."

Athletic join Real Sociedad, Mallorca and the winner of Thursday’s clash between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the semi-finals.

Real Sociedad won 2-1 at Celta Vigo on Tuesday while Mallorca knocked out surprise LaLiga leaders Girona 3-2 earlier on Wednesday.

The loss will not help to ease the pressure on Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez in a stuttering season.

Barca are third in the LaLiga standings on 44 points, eight behind leaders Girona and seven adrift of rivals Real Madrid in second.

"I am calm, the most important titles remain," Xavi told TVE, referring to LaLiga and the Champions League, where Barca will play Napoli in the last-16.

"We tried, I think we competed well against a great team who are very strong at home. I said at the draw that we were unlucky. We had the winning goal with Lamine's chances, but we can be proud that we tried."