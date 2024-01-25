    বাংলা

    Barcelona knocked out of Cup as Athletic hit extra-time double

    Brothers Inaki and Nico Williams struck in extra time to seal a 4-2 in a breathtaking quarter-final of the Copa del Rey

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 05:40 AM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 05:40 AM

    Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona 4-2 at home to knock them out of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday as brothers Inaki and Nico Williams struck in extra time in a breathtaking quarter-final.

    The hosts grabbed an early lead with a Gorka Guruzeta strike from a rebound inside the first minute but Barca managed to hit back before the break with two goals within five minutes.

    Athletic's Yuri Berchiche attempted to clear the ball from his own six-yard box but it cannoned off Robert Lewandowski and into the empty net in the 27th minute.

    Lamine Yamal then produced a moment of magic as he burst past three defenders to the edge of the box where he cut inside and slotted a brilliant strike just inside the far post.

    Athletic, however, fought back after the break and levelled in the 49th minute with a towering header by Oihan Sancet from a splendid cross from the left by Nico Williams.

    As Athletic pushed for a third, with the skilful Nico Williams creating all kinds of trouble for Barca's defence, they were often exposed on the counter and 16-year-old Yamal missed two easy chances from close range.

    In extra time, Athletic turned their superiority into goals. First Inaki Williams fired home a rebound from his own close-range strike that came back off the post two minutes into added time before the break and Nico Williams secured the win in the last action of the game, with a fine curling strike into the top corner.

    "Not even in the best of dreams I have seen this coming," Inaki Williams, who just hours earlier had arrived from the Ivory Coast, where he played in the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana, told TVE.

    "Everything went perfectly today. Yesterday I couldn't imagine being here after a very hard blow (Ghana's elimination).

    "I have to thank the club for helping me to be here as soon as possible and the fans for embracing me the way they did."

    Athletic join Real Sociedad, Mallorca and the winner of Thursday’s clash between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the semi-finals.

    Real Sociedad won 2-1 at Celta Vigo on Tuesday while Mallorca knocked out surprise LaLiga leaders Girona 3-2 earlier on Wednesday.

    The loss will not help to ease the pressure on Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez in a stuttering season.

    Barca are third in the LaLiga standings on 44 points, eight behind leaders Girona and seven adrift of rivals Real Madrid in second.

    "I am calm, the most important titles remain," Xavi told TVE, referring to LaLiga and the Champions League, where Barca will play Napoli in the last-16.

    "We tried, I think we competed well against a great team who are very strong at home. I said at the draw that we were unlucky. We had the winning goal with Lamine's chances, but we can be proud that we tried."

    RELATED STORIES
    Torres hat-trick helps Barcelona snatch 4-2 win at Betis
    Torres hat-trick helps Barca snatch win at Betis
    Stoppage-time goals from substitute Felix and Torres help ease the pressure on manager Xavi in a stuttering season
    Prince William visits wife Kate after surgery, King Charles 'fine'
    Prince William visits wife Kate after surgery
    The announcement of Kate's surgery was followed quickly by a statement saying King Charles had sought treatment for a benign enlarged prostate
    Barcelona's Xavi Hernandez waves to supporters after their Spanish first division soccer match against Deportivo de la Coruna at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
    Xavi eyes Super Cup-inspired Barca revival
    The Super Cup final will take place on Sunday, with Barcelona or Osasuna to face the winners of Wednesday's Madrid derby between Real and Atletico
    Barcelona's front three of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Neymar celebrate after scoring a goal against Valencia at a 7-0 thumping in the semi-final of the Copa Del Rey.
    Suarez reunites with Messi in Miami
    The Uruguayan striker will once again partner with his close Argentinian friend and former teammate

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps