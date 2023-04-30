Salernitana hold Napoli to a draw, delaying title party

Leaders Napoli were held to a 1-1 home draw after a late goal by Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia cancelled out Mathias Olivera's header, denying Luciano Spalletti's side early title celebrations at their home ground.

Napoli could have sealed their first title in 33 years with a win but, despite enjoying the lion's share of possession, the visitors held their nerve to keep out a flurry of Napoli shots with keeper Guillermo Ochoa extremely busy between the posts.

"The boys are very sorry for not having given this happiness to this wonderful crowd," Spalletti said. "We should have scored that extra goal (for) them.