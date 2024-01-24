    বাংলা

    Japan beat Indonesia to seal Asian Cup last-16 spot, Iraq top group

    They took a 1-0 lead when they won a penalty in the second minute after Ueda was hauled down in the box by Jordi Amat

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Jan 2024, 02:40 PM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2024, 02:40 PM

    Japan beat Indonesia 3-1 in their final Asian Cup Group D game on Wednesday to guarantee a top-two finish and qualify for the last-16 while Iraq went top with maximum points when they sealed a 3-2 win over Vietnam with a 102nd-minute winner.

    Japan's Ayase Ueda scored twice for Hajime Moriyasu's side, who finished second with six points, while Iraq's Aymen Hussein went top of the tournament's scoring charts with his fourth and fifth goal.

    Japan took a 1-0 lead when they won a penalty in the second minute after Ueda was hauled down in the box by Jordi Amat, with the spot kick awarded after a VAR check. Ueda stepped up to take it himself and he fired home into the top corner.

    Japan doubled their lead when Ritsu Doan put in a pass across the six-yard box that found Ueda unmarked at the far post for an easy tap-in. Ueda then forced an own goal in the 87th minute when Justin Hubner attempted to block his shot.

    Indonesia scored a consolation goal in added time when Japan failed to clear a long throw-in and the ball fell to Sandy Walsh at the far post where he finished smartly for his first international goal.

    In the other Group D game, Vietnam took the lead just before halftime when Bui Hoang Viet Anh scored from a set piece but Khuat Van Khang was sent off for a second yellow at the stroke of halftime.

    Iraq equalised two minutes after the restart when Rebin Sulaka headed home from a corner before Hussein scored with a header of his own in the 73rd minute.

    Vietnam nearly stole a point in added time when Nguyen Quang Hai equalised in the 91st minute but Iraq earned a penalty which was calmly converted by Huessein in the 12th minute of added time.

    RELATED STORIES
    AFC Asian Cup - Group B - Australia v Uzbekistan - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - January 23, 2024 Uzbekistan players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
    Palestine and Syria seal Asian Cup last-16 spots
    Palestine wrapped up their Group C campaign in style with a 3-0 win over Hong Kong after Oday Dabbagh grabbed a double, securing their spot in the last-16 as one of the four best third-placed teams
    AFC Asian Cup - Group E - Jordan v South Korea - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 20, 2024 Jordan's Yazan Al Arab scores an own goal and South Korea's second REUTERS/Molly Darlington
    S Korea held by Jordan in Asian Cup
    They had taken the lead with a penalty from Son Heung-min
    Iraq stun Japan to seal Asian Cup last-16 spot
    Iraq stun Japan to seal Asian Cup last-16 spot
    Iraq's strategy to unsettle Japan was to stay compact and use their physicality early on, which worked to an extent
    AFC Asian Cup - Group D - Japan v Vietnam - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 14, 2024 General view as players from both teams shake hands after the match REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani Acquire Licensing Rights
    Japan beat Vietnam in thriller at Asian Cup
    They took the lead through Minamino in the 11th minute

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps