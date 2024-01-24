Japan beat Indonesia to seal Asian Cup last-16 spot, Iraq top group

Japan beat Indonesia 3-1 in their final Asian Cup Group D game on Wednesday to guarantee a top-two finish and qualify for the last-16 while Iraq went top with maximum points when they sealed a 3-2 win over Vietnam with a 102nd-minute winner.

Japan's Ayase Ueda scored twice for Hajime Moriyasu's side, who finished second with six points, while Iraq's Aymen Hussein went top of the tournament's scoring charts with his fourth and fifth goal.

Japan took a 1-0 lead when they won a penalty in the second minute after Ueda was hauled down in the box by Jordi Amat, with the spot kick awarded after a VAR check. Ueda stepped up to take it himself and he fired home into the top corner.