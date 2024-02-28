    বাংলা

    Organisers keen on cricket in 2026 Asian Games despite venue headache

    Cricket administrators perceive multi-sport events like the Asian Games as an opportunity to boost the game, which will return to the Olympics at Los Angeles 2028 after a 128-year gap

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Feb 2024, 12:50 PM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2024, 12:50 PM

    The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is eager to have cricket at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan and is exploring the idea of converting a baseball stadium in Nagoya for this purpose. 

    Cricket administrators perceive multi-sport events like the Asian Games as an opportunity to boost the game, which will return to the Olympics at Los Angeles 2028 after a 128-year gap. 

    Cricket featured in the Hangzhou Games in China last year but wasn't part of the 2018 Games in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia. 

    "We are still working on the sports programme for the 2026 Games but yes, we would want cricket to be part of it," OCA acting president Randhir Singh told Reuters. 

    The lack of cricket facilities in Japan, however, remains an issue.

    There is an international cricket stadium in Tochigi prefecture, north of Tokyo, but the OCA prefers a facility in or around Nagoya, the capital of Aichi prefecture where the Games will be held. 

    The Tochigi stadium would be a three-and-a-half hour drive from Nagoya, said OCA Deputy Director General Vinod Kumar Tiwari, who visited Japan last month with an OCA coordination committee to oversee preparations. 

    "We are working with the Asian Cricket Council on this," Tiwari said. 

    The programme for the 2026 Games will be finalised at an OCA General Assembly in April.

    "It will be great to have cricket in the 2026 Games, and we at JCA will provide all kind of support," Japan Cricket Association chief executive Naoki Alex Miyaji told Reuters. 

    "It would leave a fantastic legacy, and go a long way in promoting the game in the country."

    RELATED STORIES
    AFC Asian Cup - Final - Jordan v Qatar - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - Feb 10, 2024 Qatar's Akram Afif celebrates with teammates after winning the AFC Asian Cup.
    Afif nets penalty hat-trick as Qatar retain trophy
    Qatar successfully defended their Asian Cup crown after beating Jordan 3-1 on Saturday
    AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Iran v Syria - Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 31, 2024 Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
    Iran question Arab referee appointment for Asian Cup semi-final
    Wednesday's semi-final will be officiated by Kuwait's Ahmad Al-Ali who has taken charge of two group games and a last-16 tie at the tournament
    AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Bahrain v Japan - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 31, 2024 Japan's Takefusa Kubo in action with Bahrain's Jasim Al-Shaikh
    Japan cruise into Asian Cup quarter-finals
    They will face the winner of the final last-16 tie between Iran and Syria
    AFC Asian Cup - Group D - Japan v Vietnam - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 14, 2024 General view as players from both teams shake hands after the match REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani Acquire Licensing Rights
    Japan beat Vietnam in thriller at Asian Cup
    They took the lead through Minamino in the 11th minute

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps