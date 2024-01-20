Arsenal get back on track with 5-0 thrashing of Palace

Palace, who are 14th, had a few chances of their own and almost equalised when Jefferson Lerma's swerving shot was well-saved by David Raya shortly before Arsenal made it 2-0.

But the way they subsided will raise more questions about the future of veteran manager Roy Hodgson.

Such was Arsenal's comfort that Arteta was able to make four substitutions late on with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Trossard and Gabriel all being given a breather.

Arsenal's victory ended a run of three successive defeats in all competitions and put them level on 43 points with Aston Villa and champions Manchester City. Arsenal's goal difference is superior to Villa's but worse than City's.

"Today we were much more efficient in the opponents' box particularly than the last few games," Arteta said.

"Last few games we had moments playing better than today but this is about scoring goals. This is the second part of the season we want to tackle it with aggression and motivation."

The past few weeks have been dispiriting for Arsenal who topped the Premier League before Christmas but whose title challenge stalled with a run of one win in five league games.