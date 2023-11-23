Dangerous Liverpool back on Man City's radar and eyeing top spot

Should Haaland play, and score, he would reach 50 Premier League goals in 48 appearances, eclipsing the previous quickest half century achieved by Andy Cole in 65 games.

TRICKY TEST

Arsenal, who are level on 27 points with Liverpool, face a tricky test at mid-table Brentford in Saturday's late game in what will be Mikel Arteta's 200th match in charge.

Tottenham Hotspur's best start to a top-flight campaign since 1960 has hit the buffers after back-to-back defeats by Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The north Londoners are ravaged by suspensions and injuries but will at least have left back Destiny Udogie available again for Sunday's home clash against fifth-placed Aston Villa.

Sunday also sees Everton in action for the first time since they were slapped with a 10-point penalty for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules -- a punishment they intend to appeal against.

Their severe treatment has stoked the fires at Goodison Park and Manchester United, who have lost nine of their opening 17 games in all competitions, might face a backlash by Sean Dyche's side who now find themselves second-bottom in the table.

Chelsea's resurgence, which has featured their 4-1 win at Tottenham and 4-4 home draw with City, will be tested at seventh-placed Newcastle United who will have one eye on a huge Champions League clash at Paris St Germain next week.

Basement club Burnley host West Ham United while third-bottom Sheffield United have the chance to climb out of the relegation zone if they win at home to 16th-placed Bournemouth.