UFC boss Dana White: 'No excuses' for striking wife

UFC president Dana White on Monday addressed a video released earlier in the day showing him and his wife apparently striking each other in the face in what appeared to be an altercation in a club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to TMZ, which released the video, the altercation took place during in a VIP room during a New Year's Eve party at El Squid Roe, shortly after midnight.

The video, which lasts about 45 seconds, shows White say something to his wife, Anne White. As she turns to Dana White, he grabs her left wrist, after which she slaps him on the face with her right hand.

Dana appears to immediately slap Anne once, then take another swing at her. The two then grab one another's arms while others intervene.

In speaking with TMZ, Dana White admitted that he and his wife were the people in the video and that he did strike her.