UK vows no repeat of Hillsborough disaster injustices

The government pledged on Wednesday there would be no repeat of the years of injustice suffered by families of the 97 victims of the 1989 Hillsborough soccer ground crush, Britain's worst stadium disaster.

The Liverpool fans, many of them young, died in an overcrowded, fenced-in enclosure at Hillsborough in Sheffield, northern England, at an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on a sunny spring afternoon.

For years, families of those who were killed campaigned for justice, refusing to accept the deaths were accidental after the police initially blamed the tragedy on the supporters themselves.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron apologised in 2012 and an inquest in 2016 concluded the fans were unlawfully killed and that police were to blame, had told lies and staged a cover-up of "industrial proportions" to hide their mistakes.