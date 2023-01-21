    বাংলা

    Chelsea sign England youth international Madueke from PSV Eindhoven

    The club paid PSV around 35 million euros for the sixth signing of their January transfer window, media reports say

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2023, 03:53 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2023, 03:53 AM

    Chelsea have signed winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven on a seven-and-a-half-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said on Friday.

    The 20-year-old joined PSV's youth team on 2018 and made his debut with the senior team two years later. Since then, he scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 80 appearances.

    "We're delighted to bring Noni to Chelsea. He's an exciting talent who has proven his quality over the past few years with PSV playing in a strong European league," said Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly.

    "We are thrilled he has chosen to join Chelsea for this next stage of his career. We are sure he will form an important part of our team."

    Madueke is Chelsea's sixth signing of the January transfer window. Media reports said Chelsea paid PSV around 35 million euros ($38 million).

    Chelsea, 10th in the Premier League standings, play Liverpool on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - March 17, 2019. Juventus' Miralem Pjanic and Martin Caceres react after the match.
    Juventus docked 15 points for transfer deals
    The court investigating the club's transfer dealings also imposed bans from holding office in Italian football on 11 past and present Juventus directors
    Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 29, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters
    Arsenal sign Trossard from Brighton
    The Premier League leaders hope the versatile forward, who has already scored seven goals this season, will be available for Sunday's clash against Manchester United
    Friendly - Saudi Pro League XI v Paris St Germain - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - Jan 19, 2023 Saudi Pro League XI's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal.
    Asian challenge awaits Ronaldo
    The Portuguese makes his competitive debut for Al Nassr against Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League having accomplished all that he had hoped for in Europe
    Spanish police detain Brazil's Dani Alves over sexual assault allegation
    Dani Alves detained over sexual assault allegation
    He has played for the Brazil national team since 2006, making 126 appearances and scoring eight goals

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher