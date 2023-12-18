New Zealand's Jamieson rested from Bangladesh ODIs

New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson will be rested from the current ODI series against Bangladesh after experiencing a stiff hamstring on his return home from the Test tour, New Zealand Cricket said on Monday.

The towering quick bowled only four overs in the second Test win against Bangladesh in Mirpur this month and missed Sunday's 44-run victory in the opening ODI in Dunedin.

He will miss the final matches of the series in Nelson on Wednesday and Napier on Saturday but should be available for the T20 series starting on Dec 27 in Napier.